CLARKSVILLE — Superintendent Kermit Ward got the go-ahead Thursday night from the Clarksville ISD to pursue a four-day school week for the district’s schools.
Ward brought up the idea at the board’s meeting during discussion about recruiting and retaining teachers in the district. Clarksville lags behind other districts in the Red River Valley and the state in teacher retention, Ward said, providing the numbers as evidence. The state average is around 14%, compared to Clarksville’s 34.6% rate, he said.
According to the numbers, Rivercrest ISD has the lowest turnover rate in the area at 5.8%.
Ward said he has been looking into a four-day school week for the district as a way to increase retention and benefit recruitment. He did an informal poll of 72 teachers to gauge their thoughts on a four-day school week and found 82% of them liked the idea.
He suggested the four-day week for the teachers could be set up where during three weeks of the month, teachers would devote the four-days to teaching students and have Fridays off. Then during one week, Fridays would be used for teacher-parent conferences, staff meetings and other matters that don’t involve directly teaching students.
“What I need is guidance and direction on what to do with this or to leave it alone,” Ward said to the board.
Trustees gave an unofficial approval to allow further research into the four-day work week that is gaining traction in the state. He mentioned that DeKalb is moving in the direction of a four-day week. He will report back to the board on the matter next month for further discussion.
In other business, Ward told the board the district got the bond money from the passage of the district school improvement bond passed by voters in November.
“We got our money today,” he said. “It is safely tucked away in the bank.”
The board also learned that the project is going to run behind schedule, he said. The main reason is shortages, he told the board.
“Glass is in short supply now. There is a labor shortage, too,” he said, noting that the project completion date has been pushed from January 2023 to July 2023.
He also got some news about the bond work at Cheatham Elementary.
“What we learned today is that everybody is going to have to be removed during the renovation (of Cheatham),” he said.
Initially, the district thought that some of the students and teachers could remain at Cheatham during the work and plans were in the works to transfer those that couldn’t stay at Cheatham to a church organization that the district would contract with to use its facilities.
The district had been in talks with McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church and Ward shared a copy of the agreement McKenzie officials sent him recently with the board.
A couple of things surprised Ward, he said, because they were not mentioned in the earlier talks.
“I was caught off guard by the additions,” he said.
Those additions included setting up the rooms that would be classrooms that would involve school personnel removing church property and Ward was not comfortable with that, he said.
Also the church officials added that the school district should be responsible for the church’s lawn care during the duration of the agreement.
But the biggest objection was a monthly charge of $50 per square foot that would amount to around $8,000.
Ward said while he knew the district was going to have to pay something for monthly use of the church facilities, the parties had not reached an amount together.
“We were going to pay something,” he said, adding that the parties had only discussed a utility payment.
“The district thought it was going to pay the monthly utilities at about $1,100 a month,” he said.
The board voted not to accept the agreement and Ward is going to meet with Zion Baptist Church officials on the matter.
Tammy Kuhlengel, the district’s curriculum director, presented the board with results of the Measurement of Academic Progress, MAP, testing for the middle of the school year.
Kunlengel told the board that at the beginning of the school year targets were set as to where kindergarten through 12-graders should be by the middle of the year. She was happy to report that most all of the grade levels were either on target or above the targets.
While she said she was proud of the progress the teachers had raised their students to, she felt six educators stood out over the course of the first half of the school year. She called them her gold star teachers and recognized them during the meeting. The top teachers were Melanie Coker, Kristen Downs, Paula Ruyan, Leah Stover, Rebecca Jones and Tyler Anderson.
After an executive session, the board voted 5-2 to extend Ward’s contract until June 30, 2025 with a 3% increase in salary.
