DEPORT — The Deport City Council will convene for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St. The council will allow public comment at the beginning of the meeting, then move on to a discussion about setting their tax rate.
Council members will consider monthly maintenance work that may need to be done, and Mayor John Mark Francis is scheduled to deliver his Mayor Report, which will include an update on a grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs that the city is using to build several new homes. Francis also is to update the council on a grant from the Fire, Ambulance & Service Truck Fund, which can provide money to purchase emergency response vehicles for rural communities.
Before going into executive session, Francis also is to present bids from roofing companies for repairs at the Hale Glover Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.