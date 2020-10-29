Child abuse happens across the country, and that includes at home in Lamar County. The #LamarPriorityProject aims to reckon with that reality — and do something about it.
The project has brought together nonprofits and media outlets from across Lamar County to bring awareness to child abuse happening in the community, one of them being Paris CASA for Kids, an organization that unites victims of child abuse or neglect in Red River, Delta and Lamar counties with court appointed special advocates who act as their voice in court.
“They’re kind of my kids now ...” Paris CASA for Kids CEO Sharon Eubanks said. “God gives them a special beauty, and they’re just so lovable. He knew they were going to need it or something.”
Eubanks works with another nonprofit involved in the project, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris, to support children who have endured abuse at the hands of those they were supposed to be able to trust. She said the children are first interviewed at the CAC, and if it’s determined that abuse has taken place, that’s where she steps in.
“They do the preliminary,” Eubanks said. “We don’t have to wonder if that child has been abused because they’ve already proved it for us and given us the facts.”
If the CAC deems that a child is living in unsafe conditions, the child is appointed a CASA who will step up and speak on their behalf in court in an effort to reach the best, and safest, outcome for them.
“We go to court, and we tell the judge where the child is in the case because he hears from (Child Protective Services), he hears from the parents, he hears from the lawyers, but unless a CASA is there, he has no idea where the children are coming from,” Eubanks said.
CASAs can be a vital part of a child’s rehabilitation process, from not only speaking for them in court, but by being a positive adult role model and frequently checking in with their child. CASAs are required to be in contact with their child at least once a month, Eubanks said, but some see their child every week, although it’s been a challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said many have been making contact with their kids over the phone, but that the pandemic has been challenging in another way, as it’s inhibited the training of some new CASAs.
Volunteers are required to go through a rigorous training process of five background checks and they must get fingerprinted — but it’s all in the interest of keeping children who have already gone through traumatic experiences safe. It’s then compulsory that they spend 10 hours in court observing other CASAs to gain valuable experience on how to be an effective CASA themselves.
“That’s been a little bit difficult with Covid because the courts are not allowing very many people in the courtroom itself,” Eubanks said. “So we’re working real hard to do that.”
Whether it’s because of the lengthy training process or the time it takes to commit to the role, Eubanks said her organization is always looking for more volunteers to make an impact on the lives of children who have endured abuse. She said despite a shortage of volunteers, the organization will never turn away a child in need of help.
“We don’t have enough CASAs,” Eubanks said. “It would really be a big help if we had more volunteers. But anybody that the judge sends us, we serve.”
Over the past year, Paris CASA for Kids has served more than 230 children who have come from abusive situations, but that large load of cases makes the need for volunteers all the more critical. Eubanks said the organization’s funding depends on the number of volunteers it has, so if there aren’t CASAs available, she goes out and works with the children herself — but the state doesn’t fund the nonprofit for those cases. Not only does the funding not match the need in these instances, but just like a CPS worker, it’s better for a CASA to have fewer children they work with so they don’t get overwhelmed and can have a more personalized relationship with the child.
While the job isn’t as lighthearted as other volunteer opportunities, Eubanks said it’s immensely rewarding for those who get involved. CASAs are able to directly influence the course of a child’s life during a time when they need it most, and that can be life changing for the volunteer, too.
“No matter what your beliefs are, what your religion is, when you get into something like this, one thing goes through your mind: This was what I’ve been looking for,” she said. “Because it’s good for you, too. It’s not just good for the children. It’s really affirming.”
That affirming relationship CASA volunteers form with their children lasts for as long as they need to. Eubanks said the organization will stick with the child until they find some form of “permanence,” whether that means moving in with a different relative, being adopted, or aging out of the system at 21. In a perfect world, Eubanks said the child would be reunited with a rehabilitated family, but that can’t always happen, and that’s been a lesson she’s had to learn along the way. While Eubanks and other CASAs can often facilitate change by advocating in court, there are other times when their visions can’t be realized.
“I think the first thing I learned was — and this was hard for me — I can’t fix everything,” Eubanks said. “I was young and I was anxious, and I thought, I see this problem, I can fix that. And there are some things that I can’t fix even with all the education I’ve had and everything. There are just some things that I can’t fix. I can make it better for that little person, but I can’t fix it.”
Despite running into disappointments like those along the way, Eubanks said she draws inspiration from the children she is a CASA for. She said regardless of the situation they find themselves in, the children she works with are some of the strongest people she knows.
“... not only do these children come in with beauty and lovability, they’re survivors,” Eubanks said. “And some of the actions that they have that we consider negative actions, if you and I had to go through that we would probably have a lot worse reactions. So it’s amazing how strong they are.”
The CASAs have to be strong, too. Eubanks said her sister often asks her how she manages her job; one that’s emotionally taxing and forces her to face the dark reality of what some youth go through. For her, the answer is simple: Even if it’s hard, she can make a difference.
“I believe that what I’m doing helps the children enough and just think what would happen to that child if I was not here. That’s my point,” Eubanks said. “It is hard for me, but think how hard it must be for that child who’s put in the situation that he or she never asked for. It’s a lot worse for them than it is for me.”
That doesn’t mean there aren’t tough days or cases that stick with her or other CASAs.
“I think that sometimes you take it home,” she said. “I don’t believe that anyone with any feelings at all could keep from doing that once in a while. But I also think that if you really care about the children, that you go through a little bit of pain yourself and a little bit of heart searching just to help the child.”
With the holidays around the corner, Eubanks said Paris CASA for Kids is looking for support from the community to purchase gifts for the children they serve. Community members who wish to help out can stop by their office and pick up a wishlist for a specific child so they know what to buy. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the nonprofit wasn’t able to host its annual fundraising gala, so Eubanks said support from the community is more meaningful now than ever. And she couldn’t be more thankful to the generosity Lamar County residents and organizations have shown CASA for kids.
“We live in an amazing community. It doesn’t matter what we ask for — and plus all these United Way people — this community gives,” she said.
Eubanks said if a community member is interested in becoming a CASA, they can visit pariscasaforkids.org, or call the office at 903-737-4346.
The #LamarPriorityProject team consists of Heather Hayes at 92.7 KISS FM, Jenny Wilson with United Way of Lamar County, Rebecca Peevy with the Children’s Advocacy Center, Toni McDowra with eParisExtra, Steven Johnston at East Texas Broadcasting, and Klark Byrd of The Paris News.
According to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, signs of child abuse can include: changes in emotional behavior, unexplained injuries, a return to less mature or younger behaviors, changes to eating and/or sleep patterns, risk-taking behaviors, lack of personal hygiene, fear of going home, inappropriate sexual behaviors, or changes in school performance or attendance. To report a case of abuse or suspected abuse, call 800-252-5400 or visit txabusehotline.org.
