JAN. 19 to JAN. 20
Paris Police Department
Ashley Matilda Perez, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Rodrius Ramon Morgan, 41: Violation of parole.
Ricky Dolan Chase Butler, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Larkin Jr., 39: District court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, district court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.