DETROIT — The City of Detroit has successfully obtained enough CARES Act funding to cover all the expenses requested by Detroit ISD to keep its facilities as clean as possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
At a city council meeting Tuesday, the council announced the city was able to fulfill the district’s request for $7,168.89 to pay for supplies, including sanitizing stations and electrostatic backpack sprayers, to disinfect buildings.
The council voted to place a new bus stop in front of City Hall to serve kids who attend youth programs at nearby Leesville Baptist Church and filed a maintenance report to get a new light placed on the porch to ensure it’s well lit during the evenings. Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass said he was in favor of the stop because of after-school programs not being available due to Covid-19.
Snodgrass and city secretary Tami Nix gave the council an update on a T-shirt fundraiser the city has been working on to build a new basketball court, which Snodgrass said he hopes children can use in lieu of the closed courts at schools.
The council heard from Snodgrass that the city’s application for a Fire, Ambulance, Service Truck Grant, had been accepted. Should the city receive the grant, it will be able to purchase a new fire truck or emergency vehicle for a flat rate of $5,000, regardless of the price of the vehicle. Other cities, including Deport, have applied for the same grant, which caters to rural communities.
Snodgrass announced that three Detroit residents are expected to qualify for a HOME grant, which pays for new housing for residents who meet a certain income level.
The council also approved the renewal of a 25 year franchise contract with Atmos Energy, which was last signed in 1995. In 1995, the franchise rate was 2%, and the council voted to up the rate to 5% until 2045, when the new contract expires.
