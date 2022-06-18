CLARKSVILLE — Members of the Clarksville ISD school board met Thursday evening to discuss the new goals for the school year, review sealed bids and approve supplemental pay increases for teachers in the school district.
The board received a total bid of $22,954,547 from Tegrity Contractors for Clarksville ISD additions and renovations. Following a two hour executive session, the board put the bid on hold, keeping its options open closer to its initial budget.
In December, Clarksville ISD passed a $16.8 million bond for additions and renovations to the school district. The bond passed narrowly, in a 637 to 578 vote, enough to allocate an extensive amount of funding to the project. However, with rising building and property costs, the initial cost estimate may have been understated.
“The materials that we typically wouldn’t see a lot of escalation with in the past are a lot more expensive, and that escalation is growing higher on a monthly basis. And even in working with some of our construction managers on other projects, where we’re at now is just radically different from where they imagined we would be several months back. The volatility of the market hasn’t really slowed or leveled off. It’s just continued to escalate,” architect Misela Gonzales-Vandewalle said of the project.
However, despite the high costs, Gonzales-Vandewalle cautioned against pulling the project early into the bidding process.
“I know naturally, it’s a shock to everyone, and a knee jerk reaction is to want to pump the brakes and kind of put it on hold. ... But I will say that anything we do to delay this effort in a massive way, if we were to say, okay we’re going to go out and rebuild it later, by delaying that, you’re also going to increase the cost down the road, because we’re continuing to see the escalation. So I think it would be in the district’s best interest to not want to delay the project too much more,” she said.
Gonzales-Vandewalle suggested reducing the scope of the project to help save money, among other potential solutions to lower the cost.
“I know it’s a hard pill to swallow, and we would have all hoped for a positive outcome. You know, this is part of the process. So we will get there. We fill find a solution. It’s going to require everyone to be creative. Maybe a little open-minded, be willing to make some challenging decisions,” she said.
Most contractors denied the project due to the rapid timeframe, fearing the project would not meet the given deadline. Tegrity’s bid was also higher because of the time limit, Superintendent Kermit Ward said.
The bid would have included new flooring, paint, ceilings, lights, and interactive displays for three buildings at Cheatham Elementary, not including updates to the gymnasium.
It would have also allowed for the renovation of the MSHS locker rooms and three other building additions.
The bond was initially passed to add a secure entry, administration office, three additional classrooms, restrooms, and a new wing of classrooms to the elementary school. The Clarksville High School would have also seen upgrades, a new career and technology building, a new middle school locker room and an updated track available for community use. The bond would also pay for the demolishing of the old elementary school.
In other business, the administrators discussed school goals for the new year, amended Disciplinary Alternative Education Program guidelines, approved adding support staff compensation, and discussed the addition and use of portable buildings. Finally, Ward updated the council on work being done on the high school roof during the summer. The minutes, investment and monthly budget report were all approved by the board.
