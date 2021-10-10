Registration for The Salvation Army’s upcoming Red Kettle Campaign is now open.
Bell ringing season will be from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, and volunteers are needed to man red kettle locations, typically in front of local grocery and retail stores.
Bell ringing funds are instrumental for the nonprofit, and the money goes to supporting the large number of services offered. The Salvation Army provides indigent people with hot meals, a bread line, rent assistance, homelessness prevention classes and more. It also sends children and teens to summer camps. Bell ringing also helps pay for operational expenses and utilities at The Salvation Army.
For information or to register, visit RegisterToRing.com or call the Paris Salvation Army at 903-784-7548.
Paris Library to host Davy Crockett party
A Davy Crockett party is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday on the outdoor deck of the Paris Public Library hosted by Friends of the Paris Public Library, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution.
Patsy Davis and Dennis Hodgkiss will be speaking about Davy Crockett’s history as participants learn about the historic marker on the library lawn that commemorates his visit to Paris. Visitors can also view the Jerry Bywater restored Davy Crocket painting inside the library. Refreshments will be served, and there will be a free Davy Crockett book for the first 50 children in attendance.
The Friends of the Library also is hosting a membership drive with half-price memberships available over the next month. A free decal from the Children’s Summer art contest will be given to each member while they last, according to information from friends spokesperson Dr. Amanda Green.
HONEY GROVE
H-V Foundation receives Dollar General grant
The Hall-Voyer Foundation in Honey Grove recently received $4,000 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to help fund its youth literacy efforts. The Hall-Voyer Foundation is a private nonprofit foundation that operates the Honey Grove Library and Learning Center, according to its website.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $195,000 in youth literacy grants to Texas teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations. The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 46,032 residents.
The latest grants are also part of a collective $4.5 million effort from Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that includes more than $3 million in youth literacy programs from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a West Virginia literacy organization to recognize World Teacher Day.
“At Dollar General we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”
