Fire and rescue

OCT. 6 to OCT. 7

Trash Fire

Oct. 6

2:31to 3:02 p.m., 1802 S. Church St.

Vehicle Fire

Oct. 6

7:02 to 7:13 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.

Grass/Brush Fire

Oct. 6

8:47 to 9:17 p.m., 300 Tudor St.

First Responder-Paris

Oct. 6

6:07 to 6:20 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.

6:22 to 6:30 p.m., Pine Mill Road.

Oct. 7

3:42 to 4:12 a.m., 4120 Choctaw Lane.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Oct. 6

7:25 to 7:44 a.m., 800 Martin Luther King Drive.

Public Service

Oct. 6

10:06 to 10:25 p.m., 510 9th St. SE.

