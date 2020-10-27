Trunk or treat

Cameron and Ryan Akard make a stop at a car during trunk or treat at Calvary United Methodist Church in 2010.

 Sam Craft

On Oct. 31, up and down Main Street, the whole family can have fun at Bogata’s Trunk or Treat.

The event will feature games, trunks full of candy, free hot dogs and a trunk decoration contest. It will run from 6-8 p.m., in Bogata.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

