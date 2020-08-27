Community members are invited to celebrate Flora Rucker’s 95th birthday with a parade starting at the parking lot of St. Paul Baptist Church, 444 2nd St. NE., at 7 p.m. Friday. Cars will start driving around 7:15 p.m. past Rucker’s house on 3rd Street NE.
Paris community welcomed to celebrate 95th birthday
- By Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa
