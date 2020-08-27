Birthday stock
Community members are invited to celebrate Flora Rucker’s 95th birthday with a parade starting at the parking lot of St. Paul Baptist Church, 444 2nd St. NE., at 7 p.m. Friday. Cars will start driving around 7:15 p.m. past Rucker’s house on 3rd Street NE.

Julia Furukawa is a staff writer and advertising representative for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

