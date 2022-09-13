North Lamar ISD trustees on Monday approved the 2022 property tax rate, reviewed the district’s state accountability rating and removed Stone Middle School bond construction from a manager-at-risk delivery method, a move that is projected to save the district $1 million.
Trustees approved a $1.105 per $100 evaluation tax rate, down 4 cents from last year’s $1.146-cent rate with 85.46 cents going toward maintenance and operations and 25 cents toward bonded indebtedness.
“We kept the 25 cents interest and sinking rate to pay on our bonds and the state compressed our maintenance and operations rate because our property values have gone up,” Darrow said. “Although our tax rate went down, most people can expect a higher tax bill.”
Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick reviewed the district’s C state accountability rating, noting that the district received a score of 79 while North Lamar High School also received a 79, Stone Middle School, 76, Cecil Everett, 76, and Bailey Intermediate, 73. Higgins students are not tested and Parker Elementary received no rating because the campus did not receive satisfactory marks.
“We had some extreme circumstances at Parker, but the campus principal has written a targeted improvement plan, which she will present at our next board meeting,” Chadwick said.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart explained the reasoning for moving the construction work at Stone from the manager-at-risk delivery method with HWH Construction and using a state-approved interlocal purchasing system to award contracts for the renovation of restrooms the installation of a new roof and the reconstruction of the the disabled ramp leading to the main foyer from the entrance to the building.
“We’ve got to get the ramp into compliance since we’re doing construction projects there,” Stewart said. “That’s going to take some extra work because it’s a tricky situation, and we’ve called in some people to give us advice on how to make that work.”
Trustees awarded Smallwood Construction a $1.785 million contract for remodeling work and S&S Roofing a $681,471 contract for the roof replacement.
“When we passed the bond, the amount for Stone was $3.7million,” Stewart said. “So by pulling this and taking out the percentage we would have paid to HWH, we’re looking at roughly $1 million in savings.”
The savings will be used on the Fine Arts addition at the high school, Stewart said, explaining that the planned addition to the band hall will require it to serve as a storm shelter as well, adding additional costs.
“The city passed an ordinance, I believe, in December 2021 that requires you to have a storm shelter if you add onto an existing building,” Stewart said. “That wasn’t calculated into the bond, so I think it’s the smartest decision for the district at this time to pull this project and do it ourselves.”
In other action, trustees approved the purchase of property insurance, the district improvement plan and an Agrilife Extension resolution to allow students to participate in agricultural related extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Leslie Watson reported that enrollment has increased 80 students above last year with a total 2,444 students, and that the refined Average Daily Attendance as of Sept.7 stood at 107 more students than calculated in the budget for state revenue.
“As long as it remains more than we budgeted for, we are in good shape,” Watson said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
