North Lamar ISD trustees on Monday approved the 2022 property tax rate, reviewed the district’s state accountability rating and removed Stone Middle School bond construction from a manager-at-risk delivery method, a move that is projected to save the district $1 million.

Trustees approved a $1.105 per $100 evaluation tax rate, down 4 cents from last year’s $1.146-cent rate with 85.46 cents going toward maintenance and operations and 25 cents toward bonded indebtedness.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

