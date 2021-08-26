Paris City Council on Monday appointed 15 residents and two alternates to serve on a Charter Review Commission and unanimously elected Alix Putnam as chairman.
The commission, charged with doing a review of the Paris City Charter and submitting revisions, if any, in time for a May 2022 amendment election, is expected to begin meetings as early as next month. Consultant Don Edmonds of Tyler, a former staff member of former Lt. Gov. and state Sen. Bill Ratliff, R-Mount Pleasant, will guide the commission through the process.
In introducing the agenda item, City Manager Grayson Path refreshed the council on the nominating process agreed upon at an Aug. 9 meeting for each council member to name two residents for a total of 14 with the mayor and mayor pro tem selecting the final person on the 15-member committee.
“After that, you need to nominate a chairman of those 15 members, which is in the (charter) ordinance as well,” Path said.
Before the nomination process began, Councilor Gary Savage asked for clarification from City Attorney Stephanie Haynes about how meetings would be conducted, and if the general public would be allowed to comment.
“These are open meetings under the Open Meetings Act, and the public can attend and let their views be known,” Harris said.
Those named to the committee include Brenda Cherry and Mickey Allen, nominated by Councilor Renae Stone; Taisley Scroggins and David House, nominated by Councilor Savage; Stacy Laddell and James Mitchell, nominated by Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes; Reeves Hayter and Connie Dodd, nominated by Mayor Paula Portugal; Linda Kapp and Chad Lindsey, nominated by Councilor Mihir Pankaj; Matthew Coyle and Joan Moore, nominated by Councilor Linda Knox; Lydia Fitzgerald and Jessica Holtman, nominated by Councilor Clayton Pilgrim, and Putnam, first nominated by the mayor and mayor pro tem, and then elected chairman unanimously. Named as alternates are Kenneth Webb and Sybil Bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.