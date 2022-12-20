First responder Magean Pretre, who was injured in a Nov. 4 tornado and recently released from the hospital, shared about her experience at a Republican Women of the Red River Valley fundraiser and Christmas party last week.
“As we passed CR 33050 on FM 2820, a rain wrapped tornado on the south side of the road caught my vehicle, a Yukon, and pushed us off the road,” according to a recording of the Hopewell firefighter’s talk. She and her daughters were on their way to the fire station for her to assist with storm spotting duties.
“The last thing I remember was seeing the power poles snapping and then we hit a corral fence,” Pretre said. “After that was a blank till I woke up on the ground with my 11-year-old daughter calling my name. According to the girls, the vehicle was picked up and spun over and then put through a roof and back wall of the house we were in front of.”
Both her 17-year-old and 11-old daughters were spared major injuries, but Pretre suffered a dislocated hip with a fracture, 10 broken ribs, two fractured shoulder blades and three vertebrae, which had to be fused.
“I am recovering at home now with home health after spending two weeks in Medical City Plano and two weeks at rehab in Tyler,” Pretre said.
Pretre’s account was among several shared by storm victims with the 60 or so people in attendance at the gathering, which also featured remarks from Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass and Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount.
The event raised $1,000 with the money being distributed to tornado victim families in attendance, according to RWRRV president Cynthia Rice-Tims.
Also in attendance, Lamar County Republican Party chairman Scot Hommel announced plans for a possible First Responder’s Dinner Party in March.
