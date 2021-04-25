Lamar County commissioners are expected to approve the sale of $4.5 million in certificates of obligation, conduct two separate executive sessions relating to personnel issues and receive a payment of $188,492 from Impact Solar in lieu of taxes at a 9 a.m. meeting Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The court also is expected to declare May 2-8 as National Correctional Employees’ Week in Lamar County as well approve the submission of grant admissions, one for a Texas Department of Agriculture program grant and the other for crime victims funding for the Lamar County District Attorney’s office.
Other agenda items include the possible extension of a declaration of disaster due to the February ice storm, and the receipt of a $100 donation from Mattress Factory Outlet for the Sheriff’s Department. Commissioners also are to acknowledge the receipt of $147,713 from Texas Association of Counties as insurance proceeds for winter storm damage, and $1,000 for damage to a Sheriff Department vehicle.
