CLARKSVILLE -The City Council voted to do repair work at Martin, Sprocket and Gear in the Industrial Park that may include replacing the sewer line on the property.
Council members also approved signage for Ekena Millwood properties on SH 37, at 1400 Patman Dr., 1500 Patman Dr. and 2200 US 82 West.
The police department got permission to pursue a grant from the governor’s office for Rifle Resistant Body Armor.
The council also approved a contract between the City of Clarksville and Red River County for election services for the May 7 General Election.
Interested people have until Friday to sign up for one of the five spots open in the May voting. So far four of the incumbents have filed for reelection with the fifth planning to turn in materials before the deadline. Those running as of Thursday morning are Pat Smith, Bonnie Snider, Gary Gray and Ann Rushing.
