A Paris Police Department officer is on leave after turning himself in to the department over warrants for his arrest.
Paris police arrested 35-year-old Leonardo Mareno Garcia, of Honey Grove, at 8:45 a.m. Monday. Garcia turned himself in at the police department on several warrants including a warrant charging him with child abuse by neglect or false report, which is a third degree felony. Garcia was later taken to the Lamar County jail, according to police reports filed by the department
“Any misconduct — criminal misconduct or integrity violations — we will take those seriously,” new Police Chief Richard Salter said. “We want to protect the integrity of our department.”
Garcia has also been charged with three misdemeanors, including breach of computer security; theft of property, more than $100 but less than $750; and criminal mischief, more than $750 but less than $2,500.
Because of the charges, Garcia has been suspended by the department, Salter said.
“We are a civil service agency,” he said. “We went ahead and suspended Officer Garcia. Now we’re sitting in limbo.”
He added the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office is taking the case seriously and has examined all the charges and filed for a court case. A felony indictment was filed Thursday in the 6th District Court. No further action by the department will be taken until the case either goes to trial or an agreement is reached between Garcia and the DA’s office.
The department can’t comment further on the case, Salter said, because of the impending trial.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 21 for Officer Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.