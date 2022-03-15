Newly named Paris City Council member Shatara Moore took the oath of office and her place on the council at a Monday night meeting that saw the city cancel the May 7 municipal election and declare incumbents elected to Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6.
Councilors also gave approval to an investor to build the first five of 15 planned duplex units on 2.5 acres at the southeast corner of 7th Street NW and Henderson Streets using the city’s new 5 in 5 Housing Development Program.
The council approved the forgiveness of $241,000 in demolition liens and interest owed against the property, and accepted Dallas investor Ronnie Enns’s offer of $30,000 in escrow until the successful execution of the 5 in 5 agreement and the construction of the first five duplexes.
Enns, of Enns Ventures LLC, told the council he hopes to participate in the city’s effort to bring affordable housing to the community using local contractors.
“We are just looking to build some duplexes in the city and invest in real estate,” Enns said. “We see good things happening in Paris, and we’re looking to get to be a part of it.”
Mayor Paula Portugal praised the effort.
“I’m excited,” Portugal said. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen duplexes built but they are just hither and yon, and to see those that will really make a big impact in that neighborhood, I am very supportive of it.”
Earlier in the meeting, Moore took her place on the council and the city canceled the upcoming municipal election and declared incumbents Moore in District 1, Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes in District 2, Gary Savage in District 3 and Clayton Pilgrim in District 6 elected.
A Paris native, Moore graduated Paris High School in 1991, worked for Earth Grains and then Sara Lee Bakery for roughly 15 years before she began child care in her home. Three years ago, she opened Stop-N-Drop licensed day care center, 1010 34th St. NE, where she and staff care for roughly 70 children.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the community,” Moore said. “I’ve always worked in the community but this will be on a different level. I am excited to help bring new things to Paris, help the city grow and represent the people in District 1.”
In other action, the council approved an ordinance changing the title of Emergency Medical Services director to chief.
During a public forum, councilors heard from downtown resident and business owner Kari Daniel about the need for downtown lighting.
