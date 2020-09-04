Sept. 3 to Sept. 4
Paris Police Department
James Tyler Rose, 21: Driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Calvin Davlin, 36: Violation of parole.
Joshua Allen Lieth Stewart, 37: Criminal trespass (two counts), theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Stedmon Darnell Fentress, 27: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Heather Necole Meeks, 35: Public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Bobbi Lee Daigle, 32: County court commit/criminal trespass, county court commit/driving while intoxicated.
