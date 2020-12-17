Fannin County Commissioners met Tuesday morning at Bonham City Hall and over Zoom to discuss Covid-19 cases, treasurer reports, the county auditor’s appointment and more.
Per usual, the court opened with the current statistics for Fannin County’s Covid-19 cases.
“We have in our county 1,208 confirmed cases of Covid; we have 187 probable; we have 129 active with 38 now in the prisons,” County Judge Randy Moore reported. “We have 1,252 recovered, and we have 45 fatalities. Our hospitalization rate has now exceeded 17%, and so things are — we just need to be very careful.”
He urged constituents to verify the information for themselves as well.
“Listen, I know we say a lot of things up here, but if you question anything, please go to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website or the (Department of State Health Services) website, see what they’re suggesting as far as these times, especially around the holiday season. I will tell you that we’re trying to do all we can from the commissioner’s court to provide you with information, provide you with some things to let you know kind of what’s happening out there and also to provide you with testing,” Moore said.
The increased concern comes right after Moore lost his father to Covid-19 last week. In the adjourning comments, Moore paid tribute to his father.
“And he got Covid pneumonia. And when that got him, even though he’s 92, he went downhill in a heartbeat. And of course, he was in a nursing home so I couldn’t go see him,” Moore said. “So, it’s just all those kinds of things that I hate this stuff. Man, I hate this stuff. I hate what Covid has done to us.”
“He lived a great legacy in life for those that were behind him and had a great impact on people around him, and that’s all I could say about my dad. Just so many of us had that good privilege of knowing people like that. Now, I also know that some of y’all don’t have that experience, and I regret that. I hate that because having a good dad is just unbelievable what that does for you and your life and the security it builds in your life,” Moore said.
An edit was also made to the court’s continuity operations plan to provide paid administrative leave for quarantined individuals unable to work.
In addition to discussing Covid-19, the court appointed Alicia Whipple to serve as the county auditor for another two years. The court also approved the naming of a private road on Highway 78 in Leonard, and after one year of private maintenance, the road may be inspected for adoption.
Commissioner A.J. Self was appointed to replace Commissioner Gary Whitlock on the Public Facility Commission board after Whitlock steps down in January. Self was nominated for the position by Whitlock.
Another discussion revolved around courthouse restorations, which are nearing completion. The largest point of contention stems from the question of whether the court of law will be located in the courthouse. However, there is not the same level of security available in the courthouse as there is at the Justice Center.
“My only concern is by us saying that we know there’s going to be an issue with security that you can’t provide the security that maybe you should have when you’re operating a court,” County Clerk Tammy Biggar said. “What if something does happen, because we watched it on the news, people going in and doing things in courtrooms, shootings, or whatever, and what kind of liability is the county sometime in the future when it comes back that in this court we acknowledged that we’re not going to have maybe all the security that we should”
The issue was tabled until their meeting next Tuesday.
