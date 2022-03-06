For the past year, Weald Workers of Lamar County has been compiling a database of what areas in the city need the most attention, group founder Don Yarbrough said. Weald Workers is a group of volunteers dedicated to keeping Paris as clean as possible, he said.
“The west side and the southeast are where the pollution is much more egregious,” he said. “There is a number of streets in Paris that we target quite regularly in order to keep the accumulation at bay.
“We are an environmentally active organization. We actually go out and clean up,” he said. “We don’t protest to get something done; we go out and do it ourselves.”
Yarbrough said he formed the group after getting tired walking along the Trail de Paris and seeing deplorable conditions.
“I focused my attention at first just on the Trail de Paris. I was walking it, but I would notice the mounds of trash within 5 to 10 yards on either side and into the brush,” he said.
So in 2016, he decided to do something about the litter. He brought a garbage bag on one of his walks and started cleaning as best he could.
“I found decades-old soda cans, the kind with the pull-tabs, but it was mostly plastic and glass bottles,” he said.
From there, he slowly built his volunteer base.
Now, those volunteers get together weekly to clean up a predetermined area.
“I do the planning and development. We have meetings on Zoom. I call them (the volunteers) my think tank,” he said.
Taisley Scroggin, who runs Paris Collective, was one of the first volunteers Yarbrough found and she is now his assistant executive director, he said.
“She has just been amazing,” he said. “All the volunteers are hard workers. They are consistently out there with me. They are just outstanding. They keep my vision alive.”
His vision is to have a cleaner city by encouraging recycling by incentivizing it, discouraging littering in the first place and educating people about environmental justice, he said.
“We don’t only do streets. We don’t just pick up what is right on the pavement,” he said. “We get into the ditches, the high grass, the briars, snakes, all the muck and mire, and everything else.”
In 2021, from January to December, Weald Workers data shows the group completed 74 cleanups, gathered 249 43-gallon trash bags which turned out to be 4,769 pounds of litter that would still be marring the landscape if not for the volunteer collectors.
“We stay in the right of way, sidewalks up to the property line,” he said. “We don’t go on any one’s property. We can do about two miles or so every cleanup event.
“The Weald Workers of Lamar County performs the important work of cleansing our environment,” he said.
Since volunteers are the force behind the group’s cleanup efforts, Yarbrough is always looking for more helpers to clean up the county.
“We need more volunteers, so we can cover more area at a faster rate,” he said. “We are always looking for more volunteers to join in this most important work. To be a part of the solution, not part of the pollution.”
To become a volunteer or to donate to the nonprofit to help with supplies or funds for the group, email wealdworkers@gmail.com or call 903-706-8895.
To find out more about the organization, go to facebook.com/WealdWorkers.
