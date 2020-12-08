Cars lined up on Pine Mill Road, up Lamar Avenue and down Clarksville Street for a reverse Christmas Parade on Saturday, hosted by the Downtown Paris TX Association.
Inching along, people in vehicles were treated to stationary floats all along the route, from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church’s choir to the Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute to South Main Iron. From her position at the start of the parade, co-grand marshal Patsy Davis said she was having fun.
“Though one kid did ask me if I was Santa’s grandmother,” she said, from inside the cab of a City of Paris truck, laughing.
Davis, along with her husband, Norm, kicked off this year’s unusual parade, which saw a decrease in float participation, but still had viewers lined up around the block. Some of the people she talked to said they waited in line for at least 45 minutes.
“We ended up having 11 floats, which is less than usual,” organizer Kari Davis said. “Normally, we have, like 80, but I know some people were unsure if we were even going to be having the parade. I was still very pleased with 11.
“The traffic was crazy. I was in the 100 block of Lamar, near my shop, and it looked like the line went all the way to CVS.”
Instead of judging the floats ahead of time, this year, the judges rode through the parade, she said. The overall winner was Christian Fellowship Church of Paris. In the church category, first place went to Our Lady of Victory and second to Shady Grove United Methodist. In the school category, Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute won first. For commercial floats, South Main Iron took home first, Reep’s AC second and W&H Farm Equipment took third place. First place for organization floats was the City of Paris.
Cars lined up on Lamar Avenue, circled around the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot, went up West Plaza, hooked a left on Sherman and strolled past Bywaters Park on Main Street.
“It was the easiest setup we had,” Daniels said, adding she joked that maybe they should do this every year. “I’m thankful for everyone that came. Hopefully, next year we’ll be back to our normal routine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.