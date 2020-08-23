The University of Texas at Tyler announced today that 949 students were named to the spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
Local students honored include: Summer Andrews; Blossom; Ravish Thomas, Cooper; Stephanie Dickey, Kristen Hodges and Korbin Hamner, Paris; and Mason Remaley, Powderly.
