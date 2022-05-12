PATTONVILLE — With television cameras rolling at a Tuesday night meeting, Prairiland ISD board of trustees accepted an application for a value limitation agreement for yet another solar farm planned within the district.
Brett Shipp, former WFAA newscaster and currently with Spectrum News 1, was in Lamar County, along with a camera crew, and attended the meeting. Earlier in the day, Shipp, who is here doing a story about solar farm activity here, termed Lamar County “the solar capital of the nation.”
At the meeting, trustees accepted an application for a property value limitation from Nexus Power Group, LLC for the Sgt. Hoskins Solar Project, a planned $200 million facility located on roughly 1,000 acres leased near the Blossom Prairie Landfill site south of Blossom. The farm is expected to go on-line in 2028, if the application gains approval by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Similar to a tax abatement, a property value limitation agreement, provided by Chapter 313 of the Texas Property Tax Code, freezes property value for 10 years on the maintenance and operations side of the district tax rate but does not affect interest and sinking taxes. In return, districts receive roughly $100,000 a year from the company in lieu of taxes before the project returns to the tax rolls for at least 20% of its original value.
“It’s a little unusual to be planning a project this far in advance, but Chapter 313 is ending this year, and the comptroller is allowing companies that want to push out farther to make an application,” Nexus Power consultant Garret Peters said. “But the office is shutting down any future amendments to the project, and we will not be able to push it out further into the future but can build it sooner.”
Nexus Power CEO Sargon Daniel explained why his company chose the project’s name.
“This is our third project in Lamar County,” Daniel said, noting that two other smaller projects are planned west of Paris off SW Loop 286. “We name all our projects after fallen soldiers, and we wanted to name this one after Marine Sgt. Jay Hoskins.”
Solar farm interest heightened in Lamar County shortly after the closure of the 1,800-megawatt coal-fired Monticello Power Plant near Mount Pleasant in January 2018. The closure freed transmission capabilities on a transmission line, which runs through Titus, Red River, Lamar and Fannin counties on its way to the Metroplex.
Solar companies first contacted Prairiland ISD in August 2018 when G.S.E. Twelve, a subsidiary of Lightsource British Petroleum, proposed Impact Solar Farm, a $240 million farm near Cunningham in southeastern Lamar County. That farm is now in operation.
Three months later, Invenergy, North America’s largest privately held renewable energy provider, approached the district with plans to build a $350 million to $470 million farm on 6,500 leased acres, also near Cuningham. Invenergy later split the project into three farms — Samson I, Samson II and Samson III, which Prairiland ISD approved in May 2019 for an expected capital investment of $639 million.
In October 2019, the district approved a fourth and fifth Invenergy project — Delilah Solar Energy Center — to be located on about 1,500 acres northwest of Bogata toward Cunningham. Roughly 80% is to be located in Prairiland ISD with the other 20% in Rivercrest ISD.
In February 2020, Prairiland approved an agreement with Samsung Solar Energy for Paris Solar Farm, a $216 million project planned on 1,600 acres southeast of Paris city limits.
It was standing room only in the small board room/superintendent’s office Tuesday night with representatives from solar farm developers joining staff members for a meeting that also included canvassing election results from the $16 million bond election that passed Saturday on a promise not to raise the tax rate because of solar farm revenue.
Reorganization of the board also took place after trustee incumbents Dustin Nation and Ronnie Joe Bridges took the oath of office. Trustees voted to retain Michael Sessums as president, Jerrod Bankhead, vice president, and David Basinger, secretary, before proceeding with the solar farm business.
In other action, the board approved a health education curriculum for fifth grade and junior high school girls, approved an advanced floral design class to be taught beginning next year, engaged Wilf Henderson for an outside audit, and set a public hearing on the proposed 2022-2023 budget for June 20.
