Paris Economic Development Corp. directors received an upbeat financial report from treasurer Mihir Pankaj on Tuesday at what was a routine monthly meeting, expected to be the last conducted by video conference since the number of Covid-19 cases have dropped considerably in recent weeks.
“I realize there is still some concern, but the governor has opened the state back up, the City Council is meeting in person and I think we can do it safely,” Chairman Josh Bray said before asking the opinions of the two physicians in attendance, director Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Paris Mayor Dr. Steve Clifford.
“Anyone who has been vaccinated has nothing to worry about,” Clifford said. “Anybody on the board that has not been vaccinated, you’re the only one that’s at risk. So yeah, I think you can safely go back. I think we are getting close to herd immunity.”
Presenting the February treasurer’s report, Pankaj noted that sales tax revenues are holding steady, and monthly expenses are leveling out after paying $298,648 for a J. Skinner Bakery rail spur and another $40,000 to Metro Gate as an expansion incentive.
“We have just shy of about $1.6 million cash on hand, and sales taxes for February were $183,000, about $24,000 ahead of last year’s February taxes,” Pankaj said. “The five months ended shows our expenses are looking pretty much even, and almost halfway into the year we’re actually just 25.3% of our yearly budgeted expenses.
After meeting for the first time last week with the Marketing Committee, PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond reported the committee reviewed expenses and marketing during the past five years and brainstormed ideas for the coming year. Hashmi noted that money left over in the marketing budget should be carried forward into the next year as approved when he was Paris mayor.
“I think we’re still in our preliminary discussions as to what are the best approaches to take,” Hashmi said. “I think once we have come up with some recommendations, we will come to the board.”
Directors spent about 30 minutes in executive session discussing projects Highway, Rocket X and Firefly, but took no action when the board reconvened into public session.
