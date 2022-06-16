CLARKSVILLE – Clarksville ISD is scheduled to hold its monthly board meeting Thursday evening on Zoom and in person at 1500 West Main in Clarksville to discuss the school’s goals, stipend list and support staff compensation for the 2022-2023 school year.
Other issues on the agenda include purchasing portable buildings, making budget amendments, reviewing the Disciplinary Alternative Education program guidelines, reviewing sealed bids from OCR and adding a new facilitator for admission, review and dismissal.
