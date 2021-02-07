City Manager Grayson Path has recommended Richard Salter to fill the position of police chief, currently vacant following the retirement of long-time chief Bob Hundley in 2020.
Salter, a former special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division, was chosen from a group of two other candidates following a community forum in January and his appointment will be approved or declined by the City Council at a Monday meeting.
Salter was interviewed by a panel of six community members, each of whom were able to ask two questions that he did not see prior to the interview. Path repeatedly said it was integral that he get feedback from Paris residents regarding the candidates and so the interviews were livestreamed so community members could watch and respond. He encouraged community members to call in, email him or otherwise provide their input to help with his decision.
“I recognize that the chief of police is a very high profile position in our community, very visible, very involved,” Path told the viewers watching from home. “And so because of this, I felt that such a position warranted a community input element to this process here, I want to hear from you, I want to hear from the community as I make my decision.”
During his interview, Salter focused on his experience with the DEA and his extensive higher education experience, mentioning his degree in criminal justice. He peppered the discussion with information about industry and demographics in Paris, bringing up Kimberly-Clark and Campbell Soup, and said that he was interested in working in a smaller community like Paris where he said law enforcement could be better acquainted with the public they serve.
“I think you can do a lot more with a city where you know, (there are) defined boundaries, you know, your neighborhoods, your people, your leaders,” Salter said in the livestreamed interview. “And I think you can just have a much better impact. And making people’s lives a little better.”
Path said he was drawn to Salter’s long-time experience in law enforcement and educational achievements when making his choice.
“I am very impressed with (Salter’s) experience and knowledge, all of which came out in his interviews,” Path said. “He possesses the right combination of potential, experience, attitude, energy, professionalism, and civility that I want to see as the leader of the Police Department. He brings over 34 years of experience working in local and federal law enforcement with increasingly challenging positions ranging from field work to high level and complex management.”
More than 30 candidates applied for the position, Path said. Each was required to write an essay and then go through several rounds of interviews before he narrowed it down to the final three.
“I am very excited and pleased with the conclusion of our Chief of Police search,” Path said in an email. “I have absolute confidence that Mr. Richard Salter will do an outstanding job for the citizens of Paris.”
Council member Renae Stone, of District 1, said she was pleased that Path ensured the community could express their feelings about the three final candidates. She will vote to approve Salter’s nomination Monday, she said, because she has faith in Paris residents that Salter struck a chord with them.
“He was the people’s choice and I support the people,” Stone said. “I will be here for what my constituents want.”
Stone said regardless of the nomination, the most important part about it was that Path allowed community members to have their voices heard.
“I was so glad we could have community input,” she said. “That was the best thing (Path) could’ve done.”
Path reinforced that he couldn’t have made the decision to nominate Salter without the responses he heard from residents.
“I am also very grateful for the input I received from the community,” Path said. “I enjoyed reading and responding to each individual who provided me input. I look forward to the great work that Mr. Salter will do for our community.”
