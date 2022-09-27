CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissioners court voted to offer premium pay to Sheriff’s Office staffers who fill in for extra shifts when called on to do so by the sheriff.
Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell and Chief Deputy Michael Pace brought the need for the incentive pay to the court’s attention due to the continuing problem of staffing slots to run the County Jail.
Caldwell and Pace stressed that the approval was needed to secure people to cover operations for the jail while the sheriff hires more personnel.
“We hope to have people hired to do it all,” Caldwell said, adding but until then he needed to have the option of offering higher pay to those willing to take on extra shifts when the need arose.
Commissioners Jeff Moore and David Hudson expressed concern over people abusing the situation by skipping a regular shift during a week, then accepting a shift later in the week for the premium pay.
Pace said they would be alert to that and not allow it if at all possible.
“You can’t skip a Monday, then get the premium pay later on a day off,” he said.
The sheriff told the court that the funding for the premium pay would come out of the commissary fund profits and the drug fund. But Commissioner Moore didn’t want the drug fund touched.
“We are not trying to deplete the accounts, we are trying to fill slots,” Caldwell said.
After more discussion, Moore moved to allow the sheriff to approve premium pay with money from only the commissary fund profits for the next 90 days. The court will then be able to review the policy to see if it needs to continue.
The commissions also voted to no longer install culverts on private property and to set up a policy and specifications for installing culverts on the county right of way
Steven Schaad, a territorial manager for The Garland Company, told the commissioners that the $200,000 bill estimate would have to increase by $17,000 because of extra work that has to be done on the Courthouse addition roof.
“There is so much equipment up there, there is going to be a lot of labor,” he said.
He noted there were eight to 12 air-conditioning units that would have to be moved and his firm should have approval to start the work in about 21 days from the Texas Historical Commission.
The commission also voted to hold the first Monday meeting of October on the 11 since that Monday is Columbus Day.
