CLARKSVILLE — Red River commissioners court voted to offer premium pay to Sheriff’s Office staffers who fill in for extra shifts when called on to do so by the sheriff.

Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell and Chief Deputy Michael Pace brought the need for the incentive pay to the court’s attention due to the continuing problem of staffing slots to run the County Jail.

