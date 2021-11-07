RENO - The Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., on Monday at the Reno City Hall at 160 Blackburn St.
Council will meet to discuss and possibly make recommendations for commercial permits for two businesses in Reno: Print Works, as requested by Steve Terrell, and Sky Athletics, as requested by Skylar Burchinal.
