While going through my garage and the attic today to outfit the new weekend cabin, I unearthed a hundred memories of the Old Man. Monday, Nov. 1, was his birthday (he would have been 97).
There’s a big pool beside the new cabin, and I gathered up two dozen dusty rods and reels. One was an old Zebco 33, his favorite. I’ll have to change the line and oil up the gears, but throwing a few lures with that old friend will make catching fish a special occasion.
We’ll need to chop some wood, so his splitting maul will make the trip. When I was about ten or twelve, he bought a metal detector and I followed him across old house places and especially my grandparents’ farm. One misty Saturday, his device emitted a sharp beep and I rushed around with the shovel.
Lucky for me, the sandy ground was soft and the second time I stomped the shovel, it grated off a substantial metallic object. We brought a rusty double-bit ax head to light and admired how good it looked after so many years in the ground.
On the way back to the house, we wondered who might have lost it near the hay barn, and how. What was left of the handle was almost rotted away. He replaced it with a strong hickory shaft and sharpened both edges. I still use it today.
The War Department’s late daddy loved to fish. I called him Grandpa, and his minnow bucket wound up in the truck bed, along with a minnow seine and his own rod and reel. His tackle box made the trip, too. It was full of weights (he must have caught them on sale), and about a hundred crappie rigs. It also contained a fish scale, though I doubt he ever weighed one in the last thirty years.
Old aluminum chairs with nylon seats made the cut. We used them when I was a kid, and they’re in surprisingly good shape. Now, if you forced me to tell the truth (and I’d rather stretch it whenever possible), I’ll tell you these aren’t the originals from my childhood, but I can’t be certain.
One thing I can say for sure, is that I have a head full of mental snapshots of Mama, the Old Man, and a dozen aunts and uncles sitting on similar chairs around a campfire up on Lake Tawakoni, and down on the Brazos River. We had to buy them for that reason alone.
Something you might think sounds odd is the inclusion of the Old Man’s nine-pound sledge hammer. It comes in handy for driving in wedges when splitting wood, and for breaking up large objects such as rotting structures that need to disappear.
Gonna need his minnow seine for sure. Though the pool is full of largemouth bass and channel catfish, we need to increase the bluegill population. I have a friend who offered access to another pool full of hand-sized bluegill. I can think of nothing more fun for grandkids to catch, and they’re dang good eating, too, so we’ll either catch or seine about a hundred or so.
We’re gonna need storage for all the sheets and quilts required for extra guests. After the Old Man returned from WWII, he took a course in woodworking and crafted a cedar chest. Plain and desperately in need of refinishing, it’s the perfect item to go at the foot of our bed. It has lived in attics for as long as I can remember, and after a little sanding, the fragrance will return.
I can’t wait to use it.
Old Hickory knives that have been around as long as I can remember will find a new home in this new place. Honestly, they hold an edge better than most new knives, and I like the feel of them in my hand, especially when they have that deep concave arc that comes from years of sharpening.
There are a few other items that go, because of his advice through the years. Duct tape, electricians tape, spirits of camphor (for burns) and turpentine (for cuts). I still have a lot of his old wrenches (he preferred Craftsman), and vice grips (how many times have they come in handy?) to name a few.
What else goes?
A lifetime of advice. I still hear him when I’m working on a project, walking through the woods, hunting or fishing. I heard him tonight while I loaded the pickup, and as I placed boxes of items on the trailer. He even laughed when I had to refit everything to protect the china cabinet I made for my grandmother over forty years ago.
He’d’ve done it right the first time.
I shudder to think what he’d say about how I tied everything on. He knew a hundred knots. I know how to whip up a fine granny knot, and a questionable modified granny knot.
I could still learn from him today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.