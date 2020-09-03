MOUNT PLEASANT — The Region D water planning board heard reports about changes made to the initially prepared plan for the 2021 state water plan at Wednesday’s meeting.
“We are very nearly at the end of this planning cycle,” said Tony Smith, an engineer with Carollo Engineers Inc., who presented the changes.
Originally, the final plan was to be submitted to the state Oct. 14, but as a nod to how much the Covid-19 pandemic has altered plans, that date has been pushed to November, Smith said.
However, because the engineers were able to work remotely, most of the changes have already been made to the plan, he said.
“We anticipate one more meeting of the planning group,” Smith said, before the final plan can be approved.
In June, the initial plan was opened up for comments — all of which revolved around just how much residents did not want the Marvin Nichols Reservoir attached to any state water board plan — and Smith said all of those comments, which were recorded by a stenographer at the meeting, will be included in an appendix to Region D’s plan.
From other state agencies, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department asked that the report include an updated threatened and endangered species list, which came out in June, and to support the consideration of springs and groundwater-surface water interaction in the establishment of desired future conditions.
The initial plan also went to the Texas Water Development Board for any revision recommendations. The board suggested an update of some database material included in the plan — which Smith said Carollo Engineers had already done — and confirmation of 2020 water management sites.
The board also suggested Region D include what suggested water management strategies had been implemented from the 2016 plan, Smith said.
Other substantive changes included changing the Hickory Creek Soil and Utility District’s use of groundwater wells from a recommended strategy to an unmet principal need and to note that the city of Clarksville also plans to use groundwater wells for water usage.
The board also approved new voting members and renewed terms for some others. On the board, Mike McCoy was replaced with Janet McCoy, Greg Carter with Donnie McDuffey and Larry Calvin with Allan Bealer. Fred Milton, Russell Acker, Bruce Bradley, Ned Muse and Harlton Taylor all had their terms renewed.
The board plans to meet again at 1 p.m. Sept. 30.
