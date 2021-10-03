U-Haul Company of Texas has announced that Hidden Grove RV Resort has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Honey Grove community.
Hidden Grove RV Resort, 19300 U.S. Hwy. 82, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.
