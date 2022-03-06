A festive atmosphere, good food and great music entertained those in attendance at the Mardi Gras fundraiser Friday night at Love Civic Center that brought in more than $103,000 for the Lamar County Human Resources Council.
Attendees dined on a Cajun meal provided by High Cotton Kitchen, of Paris, and the versatile David Whiteman Band, of Dallas, provided music for the eighth time at a Mardi Gras fundraiser.
A traditional King Cake brought $10,000 in auction, sold to event underwriter Bravo Cabins of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. The live auction garnered $67,000 and broke a previous record of $42,000 set in 2020.
“It never ceases to amaze me what the people of this community do,” Lamar County Human Resources Council executive director Shelly Braziel said. “I think every time we break a record there’s no way we can break it again. And then we come to this event, and we break it again. There are some amazing, giving people in this community, and we absolutely cannot do it without them.”
The council supports both the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins over the age of 60 and the Horizon House, a transitional homeless shelter for men, women and families. Last year, the organization served more than 220,000 meals to roughly 1,000 clients in Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins and Rains counties and provided about 1,200 nights a month to the homeless in Paris and Lamar County.
A United Way agency, the organization relies on private donations, grants and the Mardi Gras fundraiser for its budget. Money raised in the community is used toward match grants, which then qualifies the program for state funding.
“You give more money at Mardi Gras, then we are able to serve more people; you give more at Mardi Gras then we are able to house more people at Horizon House,” Braziel said. “So it all equates, you know, with what we bring in and what we can provide. And that’s why we continue to grow because people continue to give.”
In addition to event underwriter Bravo Cabins, other sponsors included Beverage Underwriter - Mathews Honda & Nissan; Catering Underwriter - RAM Foundation; Broadcasting Underwriter - East Texas Broadcasting; Print Underwriter - Pickle Printing; Entertainment underwriter - RPM Staffing; Publication Underwriter - The Paris News; Mask Underwriter - Signature Home Health Hospice Private Duty; Theme Underwriter - Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC; Facility Underwriter - Quality Care ER; Photobooth Underwriter - Landmark Real Estate Group; and Signage Underwriter - Forrest Signs.
