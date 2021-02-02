After 35 years with The Paris News, publisher Relan Walker is retiring.
Wednesday will be her last day with the newspaper. Walker became publisher in 2017 after a long tenure as business manager.
“Since 1986, I have been honored to serve the community of Paris and the Red River Valley through The Paris News,” Walker said. “The friendships, partnerships and memories have shaped my life for 35 years.”
Walker led the paper during challenging and changing times in the newspaper industry, most notably with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. During her tenure, the paper made its presence known throughout Texas with numerous statewide awards, and it has increased its online and social media presences.
“I’m proud of the accomplishments made during my time as publisher, and through prayer, I have been led to retire,” she said. “I want to thank the staff and local community for the support given to me as I have represented this company with a spirit of loyalty, teamwork and respect.”
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with Relan at The Paris News. She has an undying love for this community and this newspaper, and I know I will not be the only person here who will miss her smile and daily good morning visits,” managing editor Klark Byrd said.
A native Parisian, Walker is a North Lamar High School graduate and a 1998 graduate of
Leadership Lamar County, which
started the Children’s Advocacy Center. Walker was the first female member of the Paris Elks Lodge, where she served as secretary.
She has one daughter, Brandy Preston and husband, Gary, and two grandsons, Walker and Reed.
