Bubbles, bubbles everywhere.
To a crowd of more than 70, Brett Roberts, a.k.a. Professor Pop, got kids involved in popping some of his magnificent creations at the Paris Public Library on Friday morning. Though this is the 14th time he has visited the library, Roberts remains a fan favorite among the kids and adults alike.
“That’s some good magic!” one kid shouted, and indeed it seemed almost magical watching Roberts twist and ply his handmade tools to create longer and larger shapes. However, unlike most magicians, he was more than happy to reveal his tricks.
He taught attending children to make a bubble solution with one cup of Johnson’s Baby Shampoo and 10 cups of water. Not only will the solution make solid bubbles, it is 100% safe as well.
“That way it won’t burn their eyes,” Roberts said.
Furthermore, for those who don’t have standard bubble wands, he taught the kids to use their hands to form a circle, dip it into a bucket of bubble solution and blow through the open circle. Coffee stirrers held together with a rubber band also makes for a good bubble flute.
To oohs and ahs, he brought out his giant bubble wand, asking the kids to pay attention to the rainbow colors that shimmered on the surface of a giant bubble larger than some of the attendees. He concluded his show by bringing the kids out into the grass to leap and catch the swirling bubbles.
Paris Public Library is just one of many libraries he has stopped at — a full 100 this summer alone. Of all the places he performs, he prefers schools and libraries, where he will often do educational shows.
Before he started his show 18 years ago, Roberts taught kindergarten, and his love for working with kids shines.
“That’s my world,” he said with a laugh. “Seeing kids giggle and their eyes light up… I like to say that children are the natural predators of bubbles.”
Children’s librarian Tracy Clark is behind the full roster of professional performers at the library this summer.
“9 months, 9 years, 99 years, who doesn’t love bubbles?” she asked.
Clark also encouraged anyone with ideas for other performers to contact her at tclark@paristexas.gov or drop by her desk in the library.
“Sometimes it’s fun for a kid to be a kid and an adult to be an adult,” library director Tim DeGhelder said of the event.
Professor Pop was the last professional performer of the summer for the library, but Clark has plenty more events lined up for August.
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., kids age 3 to 5 years will be invited for Pre-K Story Time on the library deck. At 11 a.m. Friday, all ages are invited to meet with Paris firefighters. Creative rock painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 on the library deck.
Additionally, registration for the annual Red River Valley Fair Association partnership with the library will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Only 60 spaces are available, and kids must complete 12 hours of reading or 15 books to earn free passes and coupons for the Red River Valley Fair in Paris. Reading logs are due by 6 p.m. Sept. 1.
