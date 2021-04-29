Even 22 years after his death, Bodacious the bull is still making headlines.
This time, it’s because the Texas Cowboy Rodeo Hall of Fame has inducted the famously bucking bovine into its hallowed hallways.
“He was definitely one of the top bulls ever,” TCRHF executive director Marilyn Meador said.
The induction ceremony was held two weeks ago at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, with Paris’ own Renee Harvey attending, who is on the executive board for the hall of fame.
Owned by Lamar County resident Sammy Andrews, the notorious bull retired in 1995 after 135 outs and only 8 qualified rides because his owner feared he would kill someone. Bodacious toured the U.S. and fathered several other notable rodeo bulls, including Bo Dippin’, and he died in May 1999 after complications from medicine for a bone infection.
“The Andrews family sent in a video of them accepting the award,” Meador said. “Renee made sure someone went out there to get a video.”
The bull has been honored as a 2019 PBR Brand of Honor Inductee, 2017 Professional Bull Riders Hall of Fame Inductee, 1999 PRCA Hall of Fame Inductee, 1995 PBR Bull of the Year, 1994 and 1995 PRCA Bull of the Year, 1992, 1994 and 1995 PRCA Bull of the Wrangler National Finals and 1993 and 1994 PRCA Texas Circuit Bull of the Year.
The TCRHF has to wait for someone to nominate an animal or cowboys, Meador said, which is why Bodacious hasn’t been nominated before.
“He was nominated this year and got voted in,” she said.
The highest marked ride for Bodacious was a -95.0- taken by Tuff Hedeman at the Bull Riders Only World Finals in Long Beach, California.
