Tickets are now on sale for the Trooper Jeffrey Don Nichols Annual Scholarship Fundraiser.
The drawing is planned to take place Dec. 14, and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Up for grabs are four firearms, including two Benelli Super Black Eagle 12-gauge shotguns, a Franchi Momentum Elite Rifle 6.5 Creedmoor with Sig Scope Combo and a Legendary Arms 6.5 Creedmoor with Sig Scope Combo. All proceeds go to the Jeffrey Don Nichols Scholarship Fund. Nichols was killed in a motor vehicle crash in 2016 while on duty in Lamar County.
Tickets are available from any Lamar County Department of Public Safety trooper.
