Property owners can expect tax bills to be in the mail the first week or so in October, according to information shared late last week by Tax Appraiser Stephanie Lee at a Lamar County Appraisal District director’s meeting.
“We are pretty much on time this year,” Lee said after the coronavirus pandemic stalled the delivery of 2020 statements by almost a month.
Directors on Wednesday extended the contract of appraisal consultant Richard Petree by a year at a cost of $125 an hour up to a maximum $10,000; offered to allow Hayter Engineering to access topography information for 30 days to assist Lamar County Water District with new maps; and learned that collections of 2020 taxes are running 96.4%.
“Mr. Petree has been a blessing to the entire office this year,” said Lee, who took over the reins of the office a year ago when Chief Tax Appraiser Jerry Patton retired. “This year we did commercial appraisals, and next year we have the comptroller’s property value study and will be doing residential appraisals. That will get us through an entire cycle and will help me with what I need to do.”
Under a $20,000 contract with the district this year, Petree trained staff and shared a metric system to be used in appraising all commercial property in the county. Commercial property, including hotels, apartment complexes and restaurants, remained the largest problem for the appraisal district’s efforts to close a gap between what the state says property is worth and what the local district says its work. The difference cost Paris ISD roughly $2.7 million in 2020. Beginning immediately, Petree now turns his focus on training staff to use a similar metric system with residential appraisals.
In the appraisal business for 40 years, the Abilene native served as chief appraiser in Taylor County from 1976 until his retirement in 2013 when he turned his efforts to consulting with appraisal districts across the state. In 1988, he was presented the Earl Luna Award by the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, recognizing him as the outstanding Chief Appraiser in Texas that year. He has authored several articles for the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, and under his leadership, the appraisal district in Abilene received the Excellence in Assessment Administration Award from the International Association of Assessing Officers in 2013, the first appraisal district in Texas to receive the award.
