CLARKSVILLE - Red River County commissioners plan to consider a burn ban for the county and discussing a memorandum of understanding from the Clarksville ISD for the creation of a police department for the district at Monday’s 9 a.m.meeting in the Courthouse Annex, 200 N. Walnut St.
Commissioners will also consider a contract to provide election services for the cities of Bogata and Avery, and the school districts of Detroit and Clarksville.
They also plan a vote to allow the county tax assessor-collector to accept a $191.28 check for excess proceeds from a tax sale on Suit No. CV03604 and to hear the fiscal year audit report from Arnold, Walker & Arnold.
