Lamar County resident Alyssa Ottmo, 13, has earned top honors in Texas in an essay contest sponsored by a national organization dedicated to the preservation of honey bees.
The home school student, daughter of Brenda and Cecil Ottmo, and a member of the Lamar County 4-H Club, was recently presented a $100 check from the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation by Laura Graves, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent and sponsor of the 4-H Club, which partners with the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees to stage the national competition.
“We get a newsletter from the Texas 4-H each week and saw the information about the contest in it,” said Ottmo. “I did some research on bees and it was interesting, so I continued to do the research, read some books, got some hands on experience and talked to a few local people we know who have some bees. Once I had all the information, I pretty much wrote the essay in one night.”
Deadline for the entry was April 25. Ottmo said it was mailed electronically on that day.
The theme for this year’s essay was “Transportation: Minimizing Stress on Bees while Getting Them Where They Need to Be.” The entry length was 750 to 1,000 words. It also required biographical information on the writer and their sources and citations. Accompanying photo images were encouraged, as well as inclusion of state laws and how they relate to the issue.
Contest organizers asked for examples of how stress can be minimized on bees as they are transported from location to location, short-haul or long. The essays would be judged on scope of research, accuracy, creativity, conciseness and logical development of the topic.
“‘I began doing research on honey bees in my community,’” Ottmo wrote in the essay. “‘I attended a monthly meeting of the Lamar County Beekeepers Association. I also visited with Kacy Cole, manager of Dadant, a local beekeeping supply store. I then accompanied local beekeeper, Earl Baggerley, to one of his apiaries. We began by talking about his 45 years of experience with beekeeping.’”
After several weeks, the Ottmo family received notification that Alyssa’s essay had been chosen to represent the state of Texas in the national competition. It was chosen from a field of 12 entries from across the state.
The Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees will choose three essays to be awarded prizes from entries from across the country. First prize will be $750; second, $500; and third, $250.
The young author is also an artist and last year won a T-shirt design competition sponsored by Belk Department Stores. She received a $500 gift card from the retailer and it also proffered a $2,500 grant to her school. Since she is home-schooled, she and her parents donated the money to the 4-H Club of Lamar County.
Ottmo also took part in a recent quilt show, and while in public school, was involved in Gifted and Talented programs and Future Problem Solving. She is looking forward to the start of the coming year of 4-H and plans to help with the funding and operation of a community garden designed to produce food products for the needy.
