At a special meeting early Thursday morning, the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees conducted a public hearing on a proposed 2021-22 budget and tax rate and adopted a $23.1 million balanced budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, down about 3.2% from the $23.9 million current year budget.
During her presentation, Finance Director Melissa Darrow noted the difficulty budget preparation presents because of unknowns.
A certified property tax role is not expected from the Lamar County Appraisal District until July, the amount of funding the district can expect from the state will not be known until a Texas Comptroller report in January 2022, and a maximum state-mandated tax rate for maintenance and operation is not expected until August.
“Budget preparation is the hardest thing I do all year because of the unknowns,” Darrow said. “If needed, we can always make adjustments with budget amendments.”
Although the district will not set a property tax rate until August, Darrow said she included a proposed rate of 90 cents per $100 valuation for maintenance and operations in a required newspaper posting with 25 cents per $100 valuation to cover bonded indebtedness for a total $1.15 proposed tax rate.
The proposed maintenance tax is down from 96.6 cents last year.
If the state-mandated maximum tax rate for maintenance and operations comes in higher than that, the district would need to have another public hearing, but if it is lower the district can set a tax rate in August without a public hearing, Darrow said.
