BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to reconsider a countywide burn ban when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 847 0508 5606.
The agenda also includes approval of an order for the May 7 special election, the reappointment of Monica Kissling to the Fannin County Hospital Authority and an executive session regarding the property for the county’s future Justice Center.
Also on the agenda are reports on the courthouse construction, EMS activity and money collected by the District Clerk’s Office for January.
