Renae Stone cares about serving her community, but sometimes she doesn’t know what they want from her — until after a decision has been made, that is.
Stone, the Paris City Council member for District 1, said the council does the best it can to make informed decisions about everything from the city’s budget to infrastructure projects, but oftentimes there are no members of the public at meetings to voice concerns or support, leaving the council without an accurate idea of what constituents want.
“It is very disheartening, knowing that you could have made a better decision if more people had spoken up, if more people had been at that city meeting,” Stone said.
Public meetings are a quintessential element of American government, democratic rituals that allow the public to speak directly to or listen in on the workings of governing bodies like school boards, city councils or county commissioners. Save for executive sessions, a portion of a public meeting in which a body can meet without the public being there — reserved for exceptions like discussing the dismissal of an employee — members of the public are allowed to either comment or be present to stay informed on what decisions are being made for their community.
“It speaks volumes when you come up there and you speak in a public forum about whatever the issue is that you have,” said Clayton Pilgrim, Paris City Council member for District 6.
Pilgrim said it’s particularly important for community members to attend meetings where financial decisions are being made, as those directly impact their wallets and budgets. Whether it’s the Paris City Council setting the tax rate or approving the budget for the city, or a school district agreeing on a tax rate based on property values, if citizens don’t share their opinions or simply attend, they may be shocked or confused when they see the sum they’re paying in taxes.
“If you've got a problem within a city government or a county government or any government, if you're in a taxing authority district, if you pay school taxes and you don't like the way the school is run, or you don't like having to pay that much in school taxes, you need to be at every meeting and voice your opinion, and get your neighbors to go with you,” Pilgrim said.
At a recent Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, trustees voted to change the district’s tax rate. They lowered it to lessen the burden on local taxpayers since property values have risen. But no members of the public were there to comment on how changing the rate might impact them financially, or if they had concerns about funding for students with a lower rate. The decision was made nonetheless, but most Clarksville residents won’t be aware of the advocacy the board showed for them or how the district’s budget will look different than it did last year.
Stone and Pilgrim, who also make decisions about tax rates and local budgets, have the power to appoint community members to boards that help make decisions about everything from the historic downtown district, to bringing new business to Paris. Pilgrim said those boards play key roles in shaping the future of the city, making it all the more important that residents come to meetings to stay informed about who is vying to be appointed.
“(The council is) appointing your EDC boards, they're appointing your planning and zoning boards, they're appointing your Main Street Advisory Board — not only that, they're setting a (more than) $40 million dollar budget every year,” Pilgrim said. “It’s huge.”
For the two city council members, their motivation isn’t to stop negative feedback after decisions are made, it’s to make initial decisions that are in the best interest of the community — for now, and the future.
“I want to empower you and encourage you to speak up because I won’t always be on the city council and decisions that I make today can affect you for the next 3 to 5 years,” Stone said. “You should want to be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.