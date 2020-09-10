BLOSSOM — The public today will have a chance to give their opinion on a proposed 2020 tax rate of 66 cents per $100 valuation when the Blossom City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
Residents also can weigh in on outdoor burning guidelines as well as an amendment to the city”s hazardous lots ordinance.
Immediately following the three public hearings, councilors will discuss both the 2020-21 general fund and utility fund budgets as well as the street repair plan for the coming year.
