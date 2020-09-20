Covid-19 infections continue at some Red River Valley school districts while others remain free of the novel coronavirus. Other districts reported no new cases during the past week.
North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD, Prairiland ISD and Honey Grove ISD all reported at least one new confirmed case among students last week while Clarksville and Detroit remain Covid-19 free. Chisum ISD reported no new cases since classes began a month ago. Rivercrest ISD and Cooper ISD reported no new cases last week.
Prairiland reported a junior high student tested positive for the virus on Monday, and reported two additional high school students later in the week. Students and staff reported two weeks ago have recovered and are no longer listed on the district’s website as Covid alerts.
North Lamar ISD reported a fifth high school student tested positive last week. Two of the high school’s five total cases have recovered, according to the district’s on-going Covid-19 website count.
Paris ISD reported a student at Crockett Intermediate School tested positive early last week.
Honey Grove reported on Monday that a high school student, who attended school a portion of the day Sept. 11, had tested positive.
More than 2,300 Texas public school students who have returned to school in person in recent weeks have tested positive for Covid-19, according to information the state released Thursday, according to The Texas Tribune.
The Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Education Agency are expected to begin releasing the weekly number of coronavirus cases in each school district starting Wednesday.
