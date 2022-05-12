On a unanimous vote, Paris Mayor Paula Portugal and Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes retained their positions to lead Paris City Council for another year at a Tuesday night meeting attended by a large number of supporters.
Those in attendance were amused by a small, but strong vote coming from the audience when Mayor Portugal called for a vote after the Hughes nomination for mayor pro tem.
In chorus with the “yes” votes from council members, 10-year old Jer’Kedain Brooks added an audible “yes” to a round of laughter and then applause from council members and the audience.
“You are never too young to participate in a democracy,” Mayor Portugal said in acknowledging the youngster’s voice of confidence.
After the meeting, Jer’Kedain explained why he thinks his uncle will be a good mayor pro-tem.
“He is a nice man, and my uncle will make things better for all of us,” the young man said.
Portugal is in her last eligible year of office as she is serving her third two-year term, having first been elected in 2017. Hughes begins his second term in office, having first been elected in 2020.
