Paris Junior College regents are to meet for a budget workshop and to consider the approval of a contract for renovation of the campus heating/air conditioning system when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 205 of the McLemore Student Center, 2400 Clarksville St.
Also on the agenda is a closed session to consider personnel matters and to discuss real property. After returning to open session, , the board is expected to take action on new hires, resignations or retirements.
