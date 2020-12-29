As hard as the Covid-19 pandemic has been on the economy, Lamar County still saw growth this year as several businesses came to Northeast Texas and opened up their doors.
After a long campaign by Deport Mayor John Mark Francis, a Dollar General came to the town of less than 600 this summer, bringing with it jobs and a massive spike in sales tax revenue, which included a 210.99% increase from last year’s numbers in September.
“We are thrilled to have Dollar General in Deport, Texas. What makes this more exciting is that this is the first corporate business in Deport since 1980,” Francis told The Paris News in June.
In his second term as mayor at the time, Francis said he was excited that an effort he started during his first term had come to fruition.
“Dollar General is a company that I knew was right for Deport when I began pursuing this company when I was first elected at 25. I knew this company was right for our town because Dollar General understands something profound about towns and areas like Deport,” Francis said. “Small towns are made of strong, hard working people that are the backbone and the heart of America. When a company as great as this one takes this time to invest in us this company is saying that we are important, we matter, and that when you invest in the heartland and the backbone of America we all thrive together.”
CEFCO expanded its Paris presence in November by reopening a gas station and convenience store at 3905 Bonham St., making it the chain’s fourth store in Paris. The 6,037-square-foot building on almost 3.5 acres has 8 fuel pumps, including ethanol-free fuel and four diesel lanes for trucks and also offers made-to-order items from CEFCO Kitchen and Hunt Bros. Pizza.
“We are excited to reopen this larger store that will better serve our loyal customers. We welcome these customers, as well as our many new customers, to come try out CEFCO Kitchen’s food offerings, which include lots of new made-to-order items,” said Dana Crick, regional vice-president of operations. “We look forward to serving and partnering with the local community that has helped fuel our growth and commitment to the Paris market.”
In November, musician Westley Martin not only opened up a new music studio and school, but at the same time, gave employment opportunities to three local hair artists. Through his business, 3s Up Studio, Martin partnered with two hairstylists and a barber to make his studio a one-stop shop for Parisians who want to get musical experience and get service from an artist who knows how to work with natural hair, including Mershay Roberson of Touch By Us salon.
“The difference between natural hairstyles and other stuff is you have to use chemicals, dyes, washing and stuff like that,” Martin told The Paris News in November.
Roberson, who has been braiding and working with natural hair since the age of 12, has now opened her first official salon, and Martin said in the fall she’d already seen a revolving door of clients.
Martin wanted to make sure 3s Up was a place for professional musicians and students alike, offering music lessons with Justiss Elementary music teacher Tony Boss and at the same time, giving opportunities for artists to professionally record. Martin said his goal after several months was to host a recital where his students could showcase their skills.
Developer Josh Grosbard brought the first plasma donation center in Paris, Parachute, to Clarksville Street across from Paris Junior College. Grosbard told The Paris News his goal was to make donors’ experiences at the center unlike other plasma donation centers by running the sign-up and payment process through an app.
In October, when the project began, Grosbard said the idea behind Parachute was not only to help patients and scientific research, but to provide a completely different plasma donation experience. He said the donation center will be far smaller than others and will allow donors to book appointments through an app so they can schedule ahead of time and not have to wait in a long line.
“We believe we’re doing this in a tech-forward manner,” he said.
Grosbard said by using an app, Parachute is working to build a “boutique” plasma donation center that isn’t only modern and sleek, but streamlines a process that can sometimes be tedious and time consuming.
The donated plasma goes to scientists who can look into making advances in immunology or cancer research and Grosbard said those who donate to Parachute on a twice a week can take in up to $5,000 a year, making it an easy way to give back while getting something in return.
“That’s the down payment on a new car, or money for a much-needed vacation,” Grosbard told The Paris News.
A March 2019 Paris News poll asked readers what business they would most like to see come to town. Target came in at first place, followed by Chick-fil-A. That hope was realized this summer as the fast food giant began construction at 3420 Lamar Ave., next to Ramseur Baptist Church. But before it all began, the new business was shrouded in mystery.
In April, the Paris City Council in April discussed a planned fast food restaurant on property owned by Ramseur Baptist Church and called the project CFA, but at the time, Chick-fil-A corporate would not confirm that a location was coming to Paris, The Paris News reported in August.
Once the project was granted a permit by the city July 28, slowly but steadily the building rose up, along with its iconic sign, and the company was hiring by December. It’s expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Two years after a ground-breaking ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott in attendance, construction continued this year on the new American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. facility, the first major industry built in Paris from the ground up in more than 30 years.
Paris native Casey Johnson was named plant manager in June and began the process of hiring 40 to 60 employees to supervise the start-up.
Businesses close
While 2020 saw some growth on the Paris and Lamar County business scene, there were losses to go with them.
With the sudden arrival of the potentially lethal Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of businesses and organizations closed their doors to the public. Many places, like restaurants, shut their dining spaces completely, but continued to prepare and serve food through drive-thru windows or carry-out service. Others altered their hours of operations, required clients to make appointments to help control the number of visitors and began putting op contagion barriers and social distancing signs.
Some organizations, such as social or service clubs, especially those whose members were among the elderly, canceled their scheduled meetings and activities for the indefinite future.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eventually ordered non-essential businesses like bars and personal service businesses like barber shops, hair salons, gyms and other body spas to close completely. Restaurants were ordered to limit capacity in their dining rooms to 25% of previous occupancy.
All of these restrictions and self-imposed limitations put a financial strain on owners and employees alike.
In April, the already-financially stressed J.C. Penney Corp. announced it would close its doors for a few weeks but it did continue its online shopping services. The company would eventually declare bankruptcy and begin closing stores, including the Paris location.
Bealls, which in 2019 had announced it was filing bankruptcy and would be closing stores and rebranding as Gordmans, announced in July it was instead closing all of its locations and going out of business completely. This ended nearly a century of the company’s presence in the city of Paris.
As Covid-19 began to impact workers in the nation’s meat processing plants, restaurants whose menus heavily featured meat, began to suffer supply disruptions. Several in Paris, like Big Daddy’s and Phat Phil’s BBQ closed their doors until they could firm up their supply chains. A number have reopened, many of those with reduced dining capacity or reduced hours of operation
In May, Bargains for Everyone, which had been open only a year, closed it doors, due to the “Covid-19 mess.”
In June, Turner Industries announced the pandemic had lead to a “sudden and dramatic loss of customer orders,” and it would lay off 500 employees until they could resume normal operations. The company was able to return roughly 320 of those workers in July when it received an order from a new client, but as the job was completed, 130 of those workers were again laid off.
In September, Office Depot announced it would close its location in Paris Towne Center along Lamar Avenue in November.
By the end of 2020, much of Paris’ business and industries are — for the most part — back in operations even as they struggle with public health restrictions, pinched revenue, lack of workers, muddled supply chains and reduced hours of operation. The recent announcement that a Covid-19 vaccine has been approved and is being distributed, hopefully will lift everyone’s holiday spirits.
