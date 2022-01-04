The five members of the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors for 2022-23 have been announced following an election by the dozen taxing entities that make up the district.
Board members include Don Biard, David Dunmon, Marcus Wood, Clifton Fendley and Ken Kohls. Biard, Wood and Kohls are new to the board while Dunmon and Fendley are returning members. Kohls is a former board member.
Outgoing members include Keith Mitchell, Kelly Jeffery and Lyle Edwards.
The announcement of new directors took place at a Dec. 29 meeting during which the appraisal district received a clean audit report for fiscal year ended August 2021 from McClananhan and Holmes.
