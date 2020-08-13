COOPER — City Council has agreed to accept Federal Emergency Management Agency’s insurance for the city.
Mayor Darren Braddy told the council at Monday night’s meeting that by signing up for this, those who lived in Cooper would have low-cost, no-risk flood insurance available.
“I do believe this to be a good thing for the city,” he said.
The agency will map out the city’s floodplains, Braddy said, and once the mapping is finished, it can allow residents to sign up for the insurance.
If anyone tries to build in Cooper in a low-lying area, they will be given special instructions for elevation requirements, he added.
He did warn that flooding could include any kind of water overflow, though, whether it was a water leak, excessive moisture “and a multitude of other things.”
But, a big upside to getting the FEMA insurance is that once the floodplains are mapped, the city can expect a much faster response from the agency should flooding occur, among others.
“It would also allow more loans to be made here in the city,” Braddy said.
While on the Zoom-based meeting call, the council also approved two mobile home placement appeals.
The city agreed last year to allow for an appeals process on mobile home placements. In Cooper, property owners within 200 feet must sign off on mobile homes moving into the neighborhood. Angel Ramos said he was able to get three out of the required four signatures required for the lot at 198 12 St. SE. One property owner refused to sign for it, he told the council. The mobile home meets all of the city’s requirements, he said, they just needed the city to waive the final signature. City Council agreed.
“Let me know when it’s being moved in,” Braddy told Ramos, adding that it would be a $50 permit for the mobile home.
The council also approved a tiny home made from a storage building for Amber Reynolds at 549 2nd St. NW.
The city also set the council election for Nov. 3 to coincide with the county election. The council appointed Jane Jones as early voting election clerk and Charles Steward as election judge. Ann Ford and Betty Holcomb were chosen as alternate judges.
