BOGATA — Tiffany Mabe was named superintendent of Rivercrest ISD during Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting at the junior high school.
Mabe is the district’s financial/operation director and curriculum director and was named the lone finalist for the superintendent position Jan. 19 after Superintendent Stanley Jessee announced his retirement plans last year.
The board made the announcement after an executive session where members also discussed other promotions.
“I am excited,” Mabe said. “Rivercrest has a rich tradition of excellence, and I am excited to be part of it.”
Mabe was given a two-year contract at a salary of $115,000 per year, she said.
Tonya Gifford, the elementary school principal, was promoted to the curriculum director position, while Latrishia English, the school’s assistant principal, will replace Gifford in the principal’s office.
The district’s athletic director, Justin Milton, was named financial and operation director.
Ty Huie, the head football coach, was named athletic director. He will remain as the head football coach.
The staffers’ new contracts all take effect June 1.
Earlier in the meeting, the board heard of some needs that will have to be addressed in the future. Milton told the members the district reel mower used to groom the playing fields is basically not worth repairing. He said the mower the district bought used in the early 2000s is going to cost $6,300 to fix.
“I don’t think it is a good option to repair the one we have now,” Milton said.
He has been looking at prices for a replacement and Monday the district is going to test a mower for three days, Milton said. The district has an option to purchase that mower should the board be so inclined. Milton told the board the price of $25,000 was right for the 2017 model with 1,700 hours.
“It should last 12 to 15 years,” Milton told the board.
He noted a new mower would cost more than $60,000, but the price isn’t the only barrier. Even if the district was to opt for a new mower, it would be 10 months before it would be delivered, he said.
Elliot Ayo, the band director, told the board the district was in need of a variety of musical instruments. He said he has inventoried the instruments that belong to the district rating each piece on a scale from excellent to poor. He said the district has 171 musical instruments that are usable and 23 that are near the end of their service life, Ayo said.
Jessee reported the district’s attendance is improving after a drop to 87% last month. The rate as of the past Thursday was 94%, he told the board.
